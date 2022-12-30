Warm 60s and breezy today, rain moving in late

Good Friday morning. We have cloud cover already moving in to start the morning with very mild temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s, the steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing.

Today will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies, highs will reach the lower 60s again. Rain showers will become scattered in nature as we head through the late afternoon and evening hours. More widespread rainfall will move in overnight into Saturday. Models show the rain starting to wrap up by late afternoon Saturday leaving us dry as we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. We have a wet and unsettled start to next work week as heavy rainfall potential is in the forecast. Rain showers will move in by Monday afternoon with the potential of a few stronger storms by late evening into Tuesday morning. It is a little too early for specifics, but the severe threat does appear to be greater to our south and west. At the very least, heavy rainfall is expected with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches.

A few showers will stay with us through Wednesday before our temperatures start to cool down into the 50s by the end of the week.

