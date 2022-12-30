Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Warm 60s and breezy today, rain moving in late

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Weekend Forecast
WAFF Weekend Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Friday morning.  We have cloud cover already moving in to start the morning with very mild temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s, the steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing. 

Today will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies, highs will reach the lower 60s again.  Rain showers will become scattered in nature as we head through the late afternoon and evening hours.  More widespread rainfall will move in overnight into Saturday.  Models show the rain starting to wrap up by late afternoon Saturday leaving us dry as we ring in the new year. 

New Year’s Day Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.  We have a wet and unsettled start to next work week as heavy rainfall potential is in the forecast.  Rain showers will move in by Monday afternoon with the potential of a few stronger storms by late evening into Tuesday morning.  It is a little too early for specifics, but the severe threat does appear to be greater to our south and west.  At the very least, heavy rainfall is expected with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches. 

A few showers will stay with us through Wednesday before our temperatures start to cool down into the 50s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Zachary Bernard Williams.
Morgan Co. man previously acquitted of capital murder faces new firearm, stolen property charges
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Isolated showers with warm temps into the 60s on Thursday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast