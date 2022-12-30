Senators win Huntsville City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 Sparkman high School boys basketball team may not have names that fans are familiar with, but they play together, and win basketball games. Four games in three days later, Sparkman wins their second straight Huntsville City Classic 64-52 over Baker.

“It’s all about them. the team chemistry’s been great,” Senators Head Coach Jamie Coggins said after the win.

The Senators bolster 12 seniors on the roster.

Will Hawkins led Sparkman with 17 points. the Senior guard was named the Tournament MVP.

“They’ve worked hard, they’ve played well together, and I’m just tickled to death and very proud of them,” Coggins added. “Playing these tournaments it gives us great competition and experience for down the road. That’ what we’re looking for. To build that momentum, and then peak in January and February when that area tournament comes around Regional play and the State tournament.”

Sparkman returns to action against Huntsville January 13th.

