Rain expected this evening, overnight and early Saturday

First Alert Forecast
Rain showers this evening and overnight. The chance for rain will continue through Saturday...
Rain showers this evening and overnight. The chance for rain will continue through Saturday morning and then taper off during the afternoon. Dry for New Year's Eve and mild. Mostly sunny for New Year's Day and mild. Rainy & stormy early next week with heavy rainfall potential is in the forecast. Rain showers will move in by Monday afternoon with the potential of a few stronger storms by late evening into Tuesday morning. It is a little too early for specifics, but the severe threat does appear to be greater to our south and west. At the very least, heavy rainfall is expected with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches. After the rain, cooler temps for the end of the week.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Rain showers this evening and overnight. The chance for rain will continue through Saturday morning and then taper off during the afternoon. Dry for New Year’s Eve and mild.

Mostly sunny for New Year’s Day and mild.

Rainy & stormy early next week with the potential for heavy rain. Rain showers will move in by Monday afternoon with the potential of a few stronger storms by late evening into Tuesday morning. It is a little too early for specifics, but the severe threat does appear to be greater to our south and west. At the very least, heavy rainfall is expected with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches.

After the rain, cooler temps for the end of the week.

