Pimento cheese, please! Stacey Little’s Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With ingredients like bacon, pimento cheese, and hot pepper jelly, you might eat this recipe before anyone else can even try one.

Stacey Little is known for his easy yet delicious recipes from Southern Bite. With dozens of five-star reviews, these Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites are sure to be a fan favorite at your next party or get-together.

For the full recipe, and more amazing ideas form Stacey, visit southernbite.com.

