Our fave new drink is from a Huntsville brand called Mocktails for Mommy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re skipping the drinks this New Year’s Eve, the lack of liquor might do your body some good.

But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean you have to give up fun or fancy drinks! Ashley Hunt-Poole is one of many adults who is ditching the wine and cocktails for mocktails!

Her business, Mocktails for Mommy, is gaining popularity among both drinkers and non-drinkers in the Tennessee Valley. She had the idea when she was pregnant and couldn’t sip on her favorite sangria or savagnin blanc.

Instead of just pouring a glass of sprite with loads of cherries to feel festive, she got crafty with her own recipes of alcohol-free margaritas, bellinis, moscato and even rosé.

Her company sells bottled mocktails and alcohol-free wine that will easily have you asking for another glass.

Ashely often pops on the Mocktails for Mommy Facebook and Instagram pages to show customers how to make some of her favorite drinks. With gorgeous garnish like fresh fruit, rosemary and sugar crystals, it’s easy to see why they’re such a hit.

The drinks are great for pregnant or nursing mothers, or those not choosing to drink alcohol. However, if you wanted a bit, most drinks pair well with a shot or two in them!

Ashely is introducing her newest rosé at a Sip and Shop on January 14. The event is happening at Kendra Scott at Bridge Street in Huntsville.

To learn more or to pick up a bottle, visit mocktailsformommy.com.

