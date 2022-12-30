Oneonta Utilities Board restores water service to some areas

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - FRIDAY UPDATE: As of 10:12 a.m., the Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta says it is currently trying to resume service in some areas around Blount Mountain.

Read the full update here:

UPDATE: As of 1:02 p.m. Thursday, the Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta released the following update on its Facebook page:

As our crews work on flushing air out of the lines, water continues to move up the mountain. Service for some areas may begin to resume by tonight. Low elevation pressures are returning to normal so Straight Mountain should follow suit. The Blount Mountain area tank will begin to fill once the tanks on Straight Mountain have reached a high enough capacity. We are still on track to have service resumed for the whole system within the next 48 hours.

Previous update:

As of approximately 8:47 a.m. on Thursday, the Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta says that it has restored water service to multiple portions of its system over the last 36 hours.

The board said it is in the process of beginning to provide water into the Straight Mountain area.

Residents are being asked to continue practicing maximum water conservation or water service may be lost again during the system recovery process.

The utilities board will be working to get water back to all portions of the system over the next 48 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta is working on its water service Wednesday after residents in and around the Straight Mountain area reported water loss and low water pressure.

The utility board provided these updates on its Facebook page:

The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta made a how-to video explaining all the parts of your water meter and how you can turn off your water service.

