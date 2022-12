HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with Huntsville Police Department are working on a death investigation in the 4600 block of Charles Drive.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in at 5:20 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

