Financial Friday: Energy saving tips for future utility bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winter hit with a bang this week across the Tennessee Valley, and will likely have an impact on your utility bill. Higher energy bills coupled with inflation of everyday items like gas and food, it’s impacting everyone’s budget.

WAFF talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd. She’s an expert on budgeting, and she also had a home energy assessment done on her own home. She shared some things you can do at home to conserve energy and minimize your utility bill.

Wash clothes in cold water and wait until you have a full load to start the washer.

Make sure your dishwasher is full before you start it.

Make sure doors and windows are closed and sealed well. Feel for drafts around pipes, doors, windows, and electrical and cable outlets. Inexpensive draft blockers and outlet sealers can fix many of these problem areas.

Shut off and unplug electronics. Even if you’re not actively using them, electronics and device chargers use electricity, increasing your electric bill. Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and unplug what you can to save on utilities.

Turn off the water while you brush your teeth, and take shorter showers.

Turn down your thermostat a few degrees. Encourage your family to add another layer of clothing if the temperature is lower than they prefer. According to the Department of Energy, turning down the thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for up to 8 hours can help you save up to 10% on your annual energy bill. Also, turn the heat down to the lowest bearable level at night, while you’re out at work, or when you’re on vacation.

Turn down the temperature on your hot water heater. It may be set unnecessarily high.

Use energy-efficient light bulbs. An LED bulb uses less energy and lasts longer than a traditional incandescent one. It may be more costly upfront, but over time it will save you money.

Clean the heating system, including ductwork and filters.

