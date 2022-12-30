Deals
Common Man performs “Threadbare” on Tennessee Valley Living

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical duo known as Common Man brought their sound to the TVL studio with their new song, “Threadbare.”

Husband and wife Meredith and Compton McMurry combined their solo careers to create a story-driven blend of folk, pop and alternative sounds.

They’re often seen around Huntsville playing with a full band, or just their voices and a guitar. They’re getting ready to release their first EP “The Garden,” this Spring.

They plan to drop their first single on January 27 before they head on tour with local artist, Hugh Lindsey.

To keep up with Common Man and their music, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and visit their website, commonmanband.com.

