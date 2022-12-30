Deals
Colbert County woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty

By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman is facing 23 counts, each being a Class A misdemeanor, of animal cruelty after over 90 animals were found on her property.

Out of the 95 animals found on Jessica Tadlock’s property, only 36 were still alive but extremely malnourished. The animals consisted of dogs, cats, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens.

The animals were taken to a shelter and the staff there say the animals are doing well now as they await possible adoption. They said many of the pigs have already been promised to someone, and the rabbits are quickly finding forever homes.

WAFF 48 reached out to Tadlock, who said she is unable to speak with the media at this time as her hearing is set for Jan. 19.

