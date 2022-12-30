Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of shrinking return windows for unwanted holiday gifts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you have gifts to return after the holidays?

Many stores are ending pandemic policies that allowed more time to return items. Savvy shoppers will want to return gifts as soon as possible. Right now, the average window to return gifts is about a month.

Lindsay George with the Better Business Bureau says you will want to plan accordingly to make the most of your time.

“Plan out your day, whether it’s early morning or late at night, and try to return those items when it’s not the peak period so you won’t be frustrated and say that you don’t need to return the item when in fact you do,” George explains. “So, just make sure you stay in the return or exchange window.”

Many people are buying online this year but George recommends returning gifts in person rather than sending it back through the mail. She says there are usually hidden fees.

“You want to make sure you understand the shipping costs associated with the expensive items whether they’re bulky items or appliances or electronics,” George says. “Those types of items may require you to pay a restocking fee so it may be in your best interest to go to the store and return those items.”

For example, if you got a sweater from target shipped to you as a gift, take it back to the target store closest to you. Many items from Amazon can be returned to Kohl’s.

George says staying organized can help you through the return lines, like keeping the original packaging and gift receipt for your returns.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.