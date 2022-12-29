What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023.

“We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol permit is no longer a requirement,” he said.

Even though the law generally allows you to walk around with a loaded gun, there are still places where you can not carry a gun.

“Places where you shouldn’t (carry) schools, courthouses, and hospitals,” he said. “That’s a carry-over from the pistol permit. It’s not going away, there will still be an option for the pistol permit.”

Attorney Mark McDaniel said this still applies if you are traveling out of state.

“People think they can now do whatever they want to,” he said. “No, you can’t. The law has not changed at all about where you can and cannot carry a firearm. You may not have a permit, but there are places you cannot carry that firearm.”

He said the law gives the impression of more freedom but it is important to note that the permit is the only change.

“While it sounds like on its face that I can just carry a firearm no matter what, domestic violence convictions you can’t carry a firearm,” he said. “If you have a felony conviction, you can’t carry a firearm. None of that changes at all.”

Southard, a second amendment advocate, believes the new law will encourage ownership of firearms.

“This is allowing folks to be able to protect themselves in more places, which is always a good thing,” he said. “The people who abide by the laws are the people impacted the most.”

The law goes into effect on Sunday, Jan. 1st.

