Warm Through the Rest of the Week...Rain Returns Late Friday Into Saturday

It’s been a beautiful winter day across the Valley with more doses of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. With south winds picking up into the afternoon helping to warm us up above average heading into the early evening, it feels more like a spring day! Expect a few more clouds to move in late this evening and overnight ahead of our next weathermaker. Overnight lows will be well above freezing and fall into the low and mid 40s through Thursday morning, and there will be no more freezing temperatures throughout the next ten days.

A few light isolated showers will be possible through the early morning hours and into the afternoon on Thursday as an approaching storm system lifts a warm front across the area. Expect more clouds than sunshine with highs back in the low 60s and a few breezes again through the day with occasional gusts up to 15 and 20 mph.

The better chance for rain and most widespread rain will be arriving late in the day on Friday and overnight into Saturday, so make sure you have the rain gear ready. Afternoon highs heading into your New Years weekend will stay mild in the mid and upper 60s. We should start drying out just in time for any New Year’s Eve plans late Saturday and stay dry as we embark on 2023 on Sunday with highs remaining warm and approaching 70 degrees. The forecast will stay busy for the first week of 2023 with more showers and storms expected, and the potential for strong to severe storms early next week. Keep checking back for more updates!

