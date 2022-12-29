Deals
Toney man arrested for allegedly breaking into home

Christopher Jason Hovis.
Christopher Jason Hovis.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a home.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, was arrested after a citizen reported to the police that Hovis tried to burglarize her home while her children were there.

Hovis was found near the residence and arrested. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Hovis was booked in the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

