Some Chisholm Heights Water Authority customers get water back after several days

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Chisholm Heights Water Authority said water is accumulating in the storage tank and customers in the northern part of the water system were given water.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the water authority said the company will slowly start turning on valves so more customers may have water. The water authority asks its customers to wait on using washing machines and dish washers until further notice.

The storage tank is currently at 50% so it can drain quickly. If people see discoloration in their water, it is not dirt. The discoloration is sediment from the treatment chemicals in the water.

The water is safe to drink.

According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.

Watkins said that the company currently services about 1,750 people and all are urged to use less water until the issue is resolved.

Watkins also said that if anyone is driving or outside in the area and sees running water, they should contact the Chisholm Heights Water Authority’s office at (256) 718-0301 to check on possible burst pipes.

