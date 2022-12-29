Morgan Co. man previously acquitted of capital murder faces new firearm, stolen property charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man who was found not guilty by a jury on Dec. 9 for capital murder was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers on new charges on Wednesday.

Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, was arrested after officers performed a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.

Williams was arrested on the following charges:

Ex-felon in possession of a firearm

Second-degree buying/receiving stolen property

During the course of investigation, it was discovered the firearm Williams had was reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

A jury acquitted Williams on a capital murder charge for an incident that happened in 2019. Williams was one of two men accused of killing Michael Irvin Jr.

