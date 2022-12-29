Isolated showers and warm 60s Thursday

Good Thursday morning. What a difference a day makes! We are kicking off our morning with mostly cloudy skies, a breezy southeast wind and warm temperatures near 50 degrees.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy through the day with very isolated chances for rain showers, highs today will climb into the low to middle 60s. Mostly cloudy skies stay with us overnight with lows staying warm again, we will wake up in the middle 40s to lower 50s Friday. Friday will start off dry with cloudy skies, highs will reach the lower 60s again. Rain showers will become scattered in nature as we head through the late afternoon and evening hours. More widespread rainfall will move in overnight into Saturday.

Models show the rain starting to wrap up by late afternoon Saturday leaving us dry as we ring in the new year. New Year’s Day Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. We have a wet and unsettled start to next work week as heavy rainfall potential is in the forecast. Rain showers will move in by Monday afternoon with the potential of a few stronger storms by late evening into Tuesday morning.

It is a little too early for specifics, but the severe threat does appear to be greater to our south and west. At the very least, heavy rainfall is expected with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches.

