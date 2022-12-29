Holiday Cleanup: Tips for easy organization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decorating for the holidays is always fun, but taking everything down and trying to declutter is another story.

If you’re trying to get your home back to normal and don’t know where to start, Life Simplified is sharing some of the best tips!

To learn more about Life Simplified and how you can get more organized, visit lifesimplified.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.