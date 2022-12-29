Get in touch with your creative side at The Vessel, Huntsville’s newest ceramics studio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As someone who lived for molding clay together hoping it would turn into a beautiful bowl or mug in my fourth-grade art class, a ceramics studio opening in Huntsville excites both my inner child and adult self.

The Vessel is a new community ceramics studio that offers pottery courses, workshops, memberships, private events and some light shopping.

The art space was created by Jordyn Brummett, a former art teacher who is new to the Rocket City. Though she’s not a native, she’s quickly made north Alabama her home and is leaving her own fingerprints on the city.

The Vessel is at Gaslight Alley at Stovehouse. The space is quaint and cozy with a shop on one side and a studio on the other. On any given day, you can walk in and find a novice potter trying to form a ball of clay or a seasoned artist working away at their latest creation.

If you’re new to ceramics, or haven’t done it since your fourth grade art class, The Vessel offers “Try It” classes. Spend two hours at the studio learning from experienced potters while you work away on the wheel.

To learn more, visit thevesselstudio.org and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

