Falkville man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a Falkville man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers after being found with a large number of drugs during a traffic stop.

Officer Compton conducted the stop on a silver Chevy Impala near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW. The driver of the car was identified as Robert Cooper, 48.

According to officials, Coopers was found to have an active arrest warrant with the Priceville Police Department. He also has a revoked Alabama Driver’s License.

During the stop, Cooper was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Cooper was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on an $11,800 bond.

