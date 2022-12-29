Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Experts warn of auto insurance increase

Experts warn of auto insurance increase
By Romario Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Consumers dealing with high car prices could soon face another rising cost. Insurance experts predict auto insurance could see an increase in rates anywhere from 7 to 10 percent.

Louis Gibson is the Director of Operations at River Tree Insurance Services. The company works with multiple auto insurance carriers across the nation. He said many carriers have asked the state for a rate increase for 2023.

“Labor costs have gone up, parts have gone up, the availability of parts have gone up,” said Gibson, “Inflation, in general, has impacted that rate and therefore your insurance rate.”

Many people are beginning to feel the impacts of the price hikes including Brandom McKay. He said he used to pay $185 for car insurance on his Honda Civic. His most recent bill came out to $385. He said the going rate for other carriers with some reaching $450. Mckay said he drives his car less than 10,000 miles a year and has no accidents.

“I feel like everyone’s getting kind of squeezed and for the auto insurance companies to squeeze right now is kind of wrong,” said McKay.

Gibson said the main thing people need to do now is conduct a policy review.

“Sit down with your agent, make sure you have a conversation about what you’re paying for, that your home is adequately covered that your car is adequately insured, your liability is protected,” said Gibson, “Those things are really important. If you’re going to be paying more, you need to be a quality product that you’re paying for.”

Gibson said rates will eventually go down as the market normalizes.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Experts warn of auto insurance increase
Experts warn of auto insurance increase
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash