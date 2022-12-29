Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Duncan Farms closing in 2023

Scout Guide visits Duncan Farms
The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023.(tcw-waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023.

According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:

“Hello everyone,

It is with heavy hearts that Kaitlin and I (Donovan) are announcing the closure of Duncan Farms and the discontinuation of services related to the farm and the CSA in 2023. We realize this service fed many members of the community, and we are thankful for everyone who was a valued partner during this journey over the last 6 years.

We didn’t want to talk too much about the reasons why we’re closing, but urge everyone to take care of your farmer, ask questions about where your food comes from, care passionately about food that’s raised sustainably for the future, and consider healthy and clean food whenever you can!

Stay tuned over the coming weeks as we will be liquidating our meat and product inventory in our farm shop at good savings to you! This should give folks the opportunity to stock up on any favorites before they’re gone.

Thank you,

The Duncans”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday

Latest News

Christopher Jason Hovis.
Toney man arrested for allegedly breaking into home
An official with the water department said that burst pipes are to blame for the low pressure.
Some Chisholm Heights Water Authority customers get water back after several days
Zachary Bernard Williams.
Morgan Co. man previously acquitted of capital murder faces new firearm, stolen property charges
Jordan Laron Turner
Athens man faces murder charge after alleged Aretha Drive shooting