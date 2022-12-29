Duncan Farms closing in 2023

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023.

According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:

“Hello everyone,

It is with heavy hearts that Kaitlin and I (Donovan) are announcing the closure of Duncan Farms and the discontinuation of services related to the farm and the CSA in 2023. We realize this service fed many members of the community, and we are thankful for everyone who was a valued partner during this journey over the last 6 years.

We didn’t want to talk too much about the reasons why we’re closing, but urge everyone to take care of your farmer, ask questions about where your food comes from, care passionately about food that’s raised sustainably for the future, and consider healthy and clean food whenever you can!

Stay tuned over the coming weeks as we will be liquidating our meat and product inventory in our farm shop at good savings to you! This should give folks the opportunity to stock up on any favorites before they’re gone.

Thank you,

The Duncans”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.