Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A purse snatching took a violent turn and officials say it did not take long for the cards that were stolen to be used at some local retailers.

Huntsville Police say on Dec. 19 a man snatched a woman’s purse and thre her to the ground at the Surgery Center of Huntsville.

Police say the suspect took off in a white Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Sometime later the man and a woman were caught on camera at a local Walmart and Target using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

If you have seen them or anyone else on this list please call the police.

George Cavender is wanted for meth possession.

Charles Devon Bass is also wanted for drug charges but is charged with trafficking meth.

Police are looking for Jordan Elliot who is charged with marijuana possession.

According to police, Kebrina Carter tried to negotiate a company payment for over $26,000.

Jeremy Chatmon is wanted after authorities say he paid for a pizza with $44 worth of counterfeit cash.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

