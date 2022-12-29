Deals
Can Payton figure out Steve Trash’s magic tricks?

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Magician Steve Trash is making his magical return to Tennessee Valley Living!

The award-winning magician is known as the ‘Rockin’ Eco Hero’ who’s all about being kind to the earth, and others. He’s known for his own magical science shows and magic camps around Alabama.

He tests Payton’s skills to see if she can crack this magician’s code.

To see more of Trash’s mysterious moves, he’s perfoming live at the The Princess Theatre in Decatur on January 14 as part of the annual Festival of the Cranes. For more information and tickets, visit friendsofwheelernwr.org.

To learn out more about Steve Trash, visit his website, stevetrash.com.

