Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze.

Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.

Steven Vinson, the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, said this was the worst-case scenario for plumbers working overtime, as well as customers who simply want their water back on.

“What we’re faced with right now is pipes are thawing out and now the leaks are showing up,” he said. “Some leaks are small, some are outside. Inside, people catch them in time, but some people aren’t so fortunate.”

Vinson said since these circumstances happened during the peak of Christmas, supplies in the plumbing industry are harder to come by. He and other companies are working hand-in-hand to make sure they can still serve their customers in the midst of high demand.

“I just had a plumber leave here coming to me for parts as I have had to go over the weekend to another plumbing company to get parts because the parts houses were closed,” he said. “There wasn’t anywhere to get material.”

Vinson also understands people want their problems resolved quickly asking customers have patience with his team. He said getting people to understand they are not the only ones facing a tough time is the most difficult part during times like these.

“It’s a hard thing to put on people, but in times like this, you just have to realize we can only do one at a time. Each man and each van can only do one customer at a time. And we’re trying our best to do all of them. Be patient, we’re coming,” he said.

During the interview with Vinson, his phone went off multiple times, speaking to the pressure he and other companies are facing to get people’s pipes back in order.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.