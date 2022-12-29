Deals
Athens man faces murder charge after alleged Aretha Drive shooting

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man faces a murder charge after an alleged shooting on Wednesday.

According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, officers responded to a shooting call on Aretha Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Responding officers found one victim with gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Cameron Oshai Whitt.

Whitt was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Chief Jonhson said investigators arrested Jordan Laron Turner for murder on Wednesday evening. The 20-year-old Athens man was first booked at the Athens Police Department before being transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

Athens Police continue to investigate the alleged shooting. Anyone with related information is asked to call Lt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.

