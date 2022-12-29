All of Us Research: Understanding Alzheimer’s disease

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of you may know someone who battles Alzheimers. The disease is a tough one to battle and it isn’t much easier to watch someone walk through it.

That’s why researchers at UAB are working to put it to an end. They’re breaking down the disease to figure out why some people get it, and others don’t. Through their research, they hope to help people live longer, healthier lives.

To learn more, visit joinallofus.org.

