Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

2022 in Review: The year’s top music hits

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the end of the year and we’re looking over some of the most listened to music of 2022.

Whether you were listening to Kendrick Lamar on repeat or refreshing the internet for Taylor Swift tickets, a lot of artists brought some of their best this year.

DJ Hunter Jackson is sharing Billboard’s Top 10 list from 2022 to see what music stayed on top and what didn’t.

For more on the latest and local music, you can listen to Hunter Jackson in the Morning, weekdays at 6 a.m., New Music Nightly, weeknights at 8 p.m., or stream on demand anytime. While you’re at it, keep up on with Jackson on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say