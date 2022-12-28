West Lauderdale water system at ‘critical’ level
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUADERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency say that the water system is at critical levels.
A spokesperson for the Lauderdale County EMA is urging customers to stop dripping water and check their plumbing for leaks.
The spokesperson is also urging customers conserve water for the next several days.
