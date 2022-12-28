Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

West Lauderdale water system at ‘critical’ level

generic water
generic water(Pixabay)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUADERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency say that the water system is at critical levels.

A spokesperson for the Lauderdale County EMA is urging customers to stop dripping water and check their plumbing for leaks.

The spokesperson is also urging customers conserve water for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in...
Pistol permit law changes could impact law enforcement revenue
Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring.
Spotting seasonal affective disorder
One person was killed and several were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road