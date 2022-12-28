Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un enfrentamiento entre dos grupos de personas.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man.

The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville.

Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by 47-year-old Robin Wise.

According to ALEA, Hilyer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Wise and his passenger, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Lovell were both injured and transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day