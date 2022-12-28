Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man.

The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville.

Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by 47-year-old Robin Wise.

According to ALEA, Hilyer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Wise and his passenger, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Lovell were both injured and transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

