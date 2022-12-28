Deals
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather

By Romario Gardner
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels.

Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday night.

“I had water come into my kitchen, into my bathroom, and up the sides of my walls, and it did not stop for a long while,” said Bullard.

Bullard said he works from home and he cannot work due to the lack of power. He says his inability to work led to his company taking away his Christmas bonus. He now has until Thursday to figure out a plan before he has to find a new job.

Bullard said says no one has physically assessed the damage to his apartment. He said the only communication from management was an email sent to residents stating water needed to shut off future flooding. The email also said management would actively get answers and resolutions.

WAFF 48 reached out to management for answers but they said they would only speak to residents at this time.

Benjamin Huff, a resident at Reserve at Research Park, said his biggest issue with the complex is their lack of communication. He said he has yet to see any work done by staff.

Ayanna Rice went to visit her new apartment at Reserve at Research Park on Tuesday and found it damaged.

“We walked into our apartment and the ceilings were collapsing. There was water everywhere. The whole apartment was flooded. Every room, every closet, every bathroom, everything,” said Rice.

Neighbors said they are waiting to hear from the property manager of future actions.

Bullard said he discussed a possible apartment transfer in the future with the complex.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

(Source: MGN)
