Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Some freezing fog & chilly this morning, sun & 50s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Wednesday morning!  We are starting off on a very chilly note yet again with morning temperatures in the 20s, areas of frost have developed overnight. 

Please watch out for some isolated slick spots on the roads this morning, especially shaded roads that did not have a chance to dry out yesterday.  Areas of freezing fog may develop and stay with us through 9:00 AM.  Once we get through the early morning, skies will be mainly sunny and the south wind will begin to pick up.  Highs today will be back above average topping out in the middle to upper 50s, winds will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour from the south. 

A few more clouds will move in overnight with lows on dropping into the lower 40s, areas of fog may be possible again.  Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs back in the lower 60s!  A few showers will be expected Thursday with skies staying partly to mostly cloudy.  Friday brings us a better chance of rain showers, especially late in the day through the overnight hours. 

Saturday also looks to be fairly wet with scattered to widespread rain showers and highs in the lower 60s.  It looks like we start to dry out as we ring in the new year on Sunday, highs will be quite warm in the middle 60s with mainly sunny skies.  Scattered showers will be expected again on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.  Rain showers and storms will be likely on Tuesday, the threat for strong to severe storms looks to be greater to our west.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather December 27 at noon
WAFF 5 a.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 a.m. Tuesday weather forecast