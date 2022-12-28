Some freezing fog & chilly this morning, sun & 50s this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off on a very chilly note yet again with morning temperatures in the 20s, areas of frost have developed overnight.

Please watch out for some isolated slick spots on the roads this morning, especially shaded roads that did not have a chance to dry out yesterday. Areas of freezing fog may develop and stay with us through 9:00 AM. Once we get through the early morning, skies will be mainly sunny and the south wind will begin to pick up. Highs today will be back above average topping out in the middle to upper 50s, winds will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour from the south.

A few more clouds will move in overnight with lows on dropping into the lower 40s, areas of fog may be possible again. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs back in the lower 60s! A few showers will be expected Thursday with skies staying partly to mostly cloudy. Friday brings us a better chance of rain showers, especially late in the day through the overnight hours.

Saturday also looks to be fairly wet with scattered to widespread rain showers and highs in the lower 60s. It looks like we start to dry out as we ring in the new year on Sunday, highs will be quite warm in the middle 60s with mainly sunny skies. Scattered showers will be expected again on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers and storms will be likely on Tuesday, the threat for strong to severe storms looks to be greater to our west.

