One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning.

According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, one person was killed in a crash on Mooresville Rd. near Stewart Ln. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), says that all lanes in the area will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEa’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

