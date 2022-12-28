Deals
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash

One person was killed and several were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning.

According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, James Cribbs, 69, of Toney, was killed in a crash on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

