Lanes open following car wreck on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176.

According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor this accident and provide updates.

