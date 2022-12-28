Deals
How one woman is getting inspired for the new year and sharing it with others

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As the new year approaches, you might feel inspired to try something new, or even meet someone new.

After a long season, a fresh start can be the perfect thing. Whether it’s trying a class or a new restaurant, you never know what kind of outings can lead to new experiences and friendships

Jessica with The Huntsville Mom took a leap of faith and started connecting with the people and places right around her. The result? She watched a whole new community blossom in front of her.

She’s sharing more tips on how you can find the courage to get out and try something new in 2023!

For more, follow along with @TheHuntsvilleMom on Instagram, Facebook and visit thehuntsvillemom.co.

