Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather

Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extreme cold weather
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience.

Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours as they returned home was difficult for them to comprehend.

“You get to the end, and you just want to settle down,” Joshua Zaiter said. “Then you hit a time where you can’t completely focus, and you just want to rest your eyes. We had already been on the road for 13 or 14 hours, and we were just looking forward to getting home.”

Unfortunately for them, though they had come so close, their journey home was stopped short by iced-over Cecile Ashburn Drive.

“You’re just wondering man I’m ten miles from home. We’re so close,’” he said.

When they finally got down Monte Sano, the couple just wanted a place to sleep. Unfortunately, every room at the Hampton Cove Hampton Inn was completely booked.

That didn’t stop the staff from opening the doors to travelers who needed a warm place to stay.

Mandy Handley opened the doors to all guests, even if they didn’t have a reservation.

“I just explained to them I do not have a room for you, but I have a safe place for you to stay,” she said.

She said the one act of kindness inspired others to make the best out of a horrible situation.

“It was lovely to see so many people who didn’t know each other in such a tight space and worrisome moment being so kind to each other,” she said.

Guests lined the floors of the hotel lobby with pillows and blankets, and hotel representatives said they were even given breakfast in the morning.

Drake Zaiter said the experience was a welcomed surprise.

“I couldn’t have imagined going through that with little children and being worried about their safety. It was so nice for them to open their place for us. There was a lot of camaraderie with everyone there just being to talk about what we’ve been going through,” he said.

