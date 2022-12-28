Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.(WVUE)

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In September of 2021, a pressure washer caught fire in the Superdome’s “gutter tub” while crews were cleaning the roof in preparation for Caesar’s branding to replace the old Mercedes logos.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for almost four years, entering Phase 3 of the $450 million project in May of 2022. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators. Concourses are being widened, made possible by the removal of 80,000 square feet of pedestrian ramps. The team shop is also being relocated.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired
Pope Francis requests prayers on Wednesday for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is “very sick.”
Pope Francis asks for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road Wednesday morning.
One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’