Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos.

The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown Huntsville. You can reserve an igloo that holds up to four to eight people. A 90-minute igloo experience for four people includes two charcutiere boards and a bottle of wine. A 90-minute igloo experience for eight guests comes with four charcutieries boards and two bottles of wine.

To learn more about this unique winter experience, visit Open Table.

