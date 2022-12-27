Some businesses remain closed Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday.

The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage.

All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday.

Redstone Federal Credit Union branches on Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday. All Alabama branches and locations in Fayetteville, Tennessee, will open at noon. The location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee will operate at normal times.

