Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Some businesses remain closed Tuesday

Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday.

The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage.

All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday.

Redstone Federal Credit Union branches on Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday. All Alabama branches and locations in Fayetteville, Tennessee, will open at noon. The location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee will operate at normal times.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather

Latest News

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional...
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe
Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Section man charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Many North Alabama roads still impassable