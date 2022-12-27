Slowly improving road conditions this morning. Icy spots possible tonight.

Gradual road condition improvements through noon. Temps in the 40s with a plenty of sun will go a long way to help melt the ice.

Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Melting during the day may refreeze and scattered icy conditions possible. not as widespread as Monday night.

Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun.

Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.

