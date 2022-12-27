Deals
Slowly improving road conditions this morning. Icy spots possible tonight.

First Alert Weather
Gradual road condition improvements through noon. Temps in the 40s with a plenty of sun will go...
Gradual road condition improvements through noon. Temps in the 40s with a plenty of sun will go a long way to help melt the ice. Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Melting during the day may refreeze and scattered icy conditions possible. not as widespread as Monday night. Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun. Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gradual road condition improvements through noon. Temps in the 40s with a plenty of sun will go a long way to help melt the ice.

Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Melting during the day may refreeze and scattered icy conditions possible. not as widespread as Monday night.

Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun.

Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.

