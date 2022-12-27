Deals
Slippery and icy this morning. Travel not recommended.

Overnight icy roads will be an issue through the morning. Travel not recommended through early to mid-morning. A sunny day ahead with temperatures eventually rising into the 30s and 40s. Melting and improving conditions expected by late morning. Afternoon temps in the 40s. Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun. Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight icy roads will be an issue through the morning. Travel not recommended through early to mid-morning. A sunny day ahead with temperatures eventually rising into the 30s and 40s. Melting and improving conditions expected by late morning. Afternoon temps in the 40s. Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun.

Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.

