Slippery and icy this morning. Travel not recommended.

Overnight icy roads will be an issue through the morning. Travel not recommended through early to mid-morning. A sunny day ahead with temperatures eventually rising into the 30s and 40s. Melting and improving conditions expected by late morning. Afternoon temps in the 40s. Tonight, a few clouds. Around 30°. Sunny for Wednesday, high temps in the low to mid 50s. Near 60° Thursday with more clouds than sun.

Mild Friday and Saturday with rain likely. Dry New Year’s Eve and Day before more rain expected next week.

