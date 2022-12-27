Section man charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn

SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 13 for possessing child pornography on his cellphone.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Toney Chapman, 59, was arrested on Dec. 13 after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving the tip, investigators went to Chapman’s residence. Investigators discovered numerous illegal images and videos on his cellphone.

Chapman was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.