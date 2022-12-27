Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Section man charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn

Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 13 for possessing child pornography on his cellphone.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Toney Chapman, 59, was arrested on Dec. 13 after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving the tip, investigators went to Chapman’s residence. Investigators discovered numerous illegal images and videos on his cellphone.

Chapman was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather

Latest News

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
(Source: MGN)
Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Pipe burst at tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport