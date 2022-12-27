Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Roadway back open after single-vehicle fire on U.S. 72

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to ALEA, the eastbound lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL: A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon caused road blockage, ALEA officials say.

The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather

Latest News

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
One of the easiest ways to keep your water circulating is by leaving your faucets dripping.
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Water pipe repaired at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport tower
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise