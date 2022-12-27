Deals
Pipe burst at tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport



By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A water pipe has burst at the air traffic control tower at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport according to an airport spokesperson, but no flights have been impacted at this time.

Airport officials are assessing the situation, but we’re being told operations are running smoothly with little to no impact to flights.

This is an ongoing situation. Please check back for updates.

