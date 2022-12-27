Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day.

The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.

Huntsville Municipal offices will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to the road conditions. Orbit fixed-route and Access paratransit service will begin at 9 a.m.

All Madison County offices have been delayed three hours due to the road conditions. All County road crews, utility crews and maintenance staff should check in with your Supervisor for assignments as needed to respond to this weather situation.

All programs of the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama will open at 10 a.m. and clients will not be picked up at 8 a.m.

The Childcare Network will have a delayed opening with a start time set for 8 a.m.

Lawrence County offices delayed open until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Huntsville Classic delays early tip-offs that were scheduled for 9 and 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Huntsville Hospital Daycare will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Heart of the Valley YMCA branches and Early Childhood Education Centers will delay opening until 11 a.m. Child Watch will also not be available in the morning at any Y branch location.

Decatur Utilities announced that its main lobby and the drive-thru payment window will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Payments can be made via the SmartHub app, online at www.decaturutilities.com, or by phone at 256-552-1400 Opt 3.

Sanoh-America will be delayed until noon.

The Lauderdale County courthouse will be delayed until 10 a.m.

UAB Huntsville’s clinics and programs will be delayed until noon.

