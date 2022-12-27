Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night.
Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening.
We’re told there were reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 305, in addition to crashes on U.S. 278.
ALEA says motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
