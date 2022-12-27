Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night.

Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening.

We’re told there were reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 305, in addition to crashes on U.S. 278.

ALEA says motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather

Latest News

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
ALEA secretary reacts after death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
(Source: MGN)
Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Pipe burst at tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport
The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway,...
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama