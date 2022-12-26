TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority experienced an unprecedented demand for energy during the recent bitterly cold winter weather conditions.

According to a TVA spokesperson, three power demand records were set on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Highest 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history – Friday, Dec. 23 – 740 gigawatt-hours

Highest winter peak power demand – Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. – 33,425 megawatts

Highest weekend peak power demand in TVA history – Saturday, December 24, 1 a.m. – 31,756 megawatts

The peak demand of over 33,000 megawatts is the third-highest all-season peak in TVA history.

The spokesperson went on to say TVA’s systems are stable and no other challenges are expected at this time.

