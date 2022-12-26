Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

North Alabama closings and delays

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day.

The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.

Huntsville Municipal offices will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to the road conditions. Orbit fixed-route and Access paratransit service will begin at 9 a.m.

All programs of the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama will open at 10 a.m. and clients will not be picked up at 8 a.m.

The Childcare Network will have a delayed opening with a start time set for 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Police departments across North Alabama advising drivers use caution on icy roads
An official with the water department said that burst pipes are to blame for the low pressure.
Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water
Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond.
Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold
Multiple roads are closed due to the ice and snow building up.
Multiple roads closing due to wintery conditions