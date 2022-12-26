North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day.

The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.

Huntsville Municipal offices will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to the road conditions. Orbit fixed-route and Access paratransit service will begin at 9 a.m.

All programs of the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama will open at 10 a.m. and clients will not be picked up at 8 a.m.

The Childcare Network will have a delayed opening with a start time set for 8 a.m.

