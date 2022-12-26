Neighbors help patch broken ceiling on Christmas Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The recent freezing temperatures around the Tennessee Valley are freezing pipes and leaving people with expensive messes to clean up.

One elderly woman’s ceiling came crashing down after a pipe burst around 10 AM on Christmas Eve. It happened one hour after the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a scheduled blackout in their neighborhood.

Michelle Brown-Earlywine, daughter of the elderly woman, said she was in disbelief when she received a frantic phone call from her mother describing the constant water flow.

“I came in and there’s water coming out the door. And so as I get in, water is just flooding our kitchen outside the house,” said Michelle.

She said the problem was worsened by the fact that her mother was immobile. The water was about six inches high, and family members used almost 20 towels in an effort to dry up the water, but the floors were still wet.

Neighbors came to the rescue and jerry-rigged a cardboard box on top of the ceiling to stop the flooding.

Michelle’s sister, Stephanie Grillett, was shopping for groceries when the pipe burst. The moment she received the call from her mom she rushed home. She said her mother means everything to her, so this was hard to process.

“When something like this happens, and you’re not able to be there to help your mother to help your family member that can’t do something for themselves. It makes you feel inadequate,” said Grillett.

But despite the tragedy, the family said knowing they have the support of their neighbors in a time of need means the world to them.

The family said they hope to hear from their insurance company soon.

The neighbor who helped jerry-rig the cardboard declined a request for an interview. He said he didn’t want praise and was simply trying to be a good neighbor.

